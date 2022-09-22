Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk retained his WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles by winning his rematch with Anthony Joshua

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk says he wants "three more fights" before retiring, including a heavyweight unification bout with Britain's Tyson Fury.

Usyk, 35, retained his WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles against Anthony Joshua last month while Fury has the WBC belt.

He also wants a lucrative "freak" fight with super-middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez before ending his career at Kyiv's Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

"I only need to beat Fury and then it is time to retire for me," he said.

Usyk called out Fury after beating Joshua for a second time before Fury's promoter Frank Warren said the fight "will be made".

But earlier this month Fury, 34, offered Joshua the chance to fight for his title later this year and the 32-year-old has now "accepted all terms" for an all-British bout on 3 December.

"The unification of all the belts is much more important than just a fight or another defence," Usyk said in an interview on his YouTube page. external-link

"I want to outbox Fury and I don't want to work that much just for another defence. There's much more than that and I can achieve it."

'Canelo' Alvarez claimed a dominant points win over Gennady Golovkin last weekend to settle their trilogy with a second win for the Mexican, 32, after a controversial draw in his first bout with the Kazakh.

"I can have three more fights at the very most," Usyk added.

"It is the most realistic to be in my top form. With Fury, Canelo and a farewell fight at Olimpiyskiy.

"With Canelo he said that he wanted to fight me. It would be a freak fight just for the sake of earning money."