Josh Taylor (left) and Jack Catterall are expected to meet again after February's split decision

Josh Taylor has brought in Joe McNally as his new trainer after electing to part ways with Ben Davison.

Taylor, 31, replaced Shane McGuigan with Davison in 2020 and went on to become undisputed light-welterweight champion of the world.

The Scot won all three fights under Davison's tutelage.

However, the last of those, a highly controversial 12-round split decision win over Jack Catterall, drew heavy criticism for his performance.

Taylor has vacated three of his four world title belts and is expected to face Catterall in a rematch in his next fight.

McNally has previously worked with ex-WBO light-middleweight champion Liam Smith and former Commonwealth heavyweight champion David Price.