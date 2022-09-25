Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hannah Rankin (left) lost to Terri Harper in Nottingham on Saturday night

Hannah Rankin aims to learn from a disappointing defeat by Terri Harper during which she was impaired by an early cut on her eyebrow.

The 32-year-old Scot lost her WBA and IBO super-welterweight belts to the English challenger, who had moved up three weight divisions for the fight.

Rankin had trouble with her vision from the second round on.

"That was my first ever serious cut in 18 professional fights, so it was a new experience to deal with," Rankin said.

"It can upset the rhythm of things. The cut definitely caused a lot issues, because it was quite big and I just couldn't see very well.

"Now I can use that and take that knowledge forward."

Rankin was comprehensively outfought by Harper in Nottingham, although a sixth career defeat has not dimmed her appetite for the sport.

"The cut impacted my game plan, but take nothing away from Terri, she boxed incredibly well, so all credit to her," she added.

"I'll sit down with my team once I've recovered and make some plans.

"There are a lot of exciting fights out there and you'll see me back in the ring relatively soon."