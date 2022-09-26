Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Floyd Mayweather claimed a knockout win in this weekend's exhibition against Mikuru Asakura

Former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather has agreed an exhibition bout against British YouTuber Deji.

The fight will headline an event in Dubai on 13 November.

Since retiring with a 50-0 record in 2017, Mayweather, 45, has appeared in several exhibitions, beating Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura at the weekend.

Deji, 25, beat another YouTuber, Fousey, in his first professional fight in August.

The Briton is the younger brother of fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer, KSI.

Mayweather said last week that he wants another fight with UFC star Conor McGregor, who he beat in his final pro boxing fight in 2017.

After stopping Asakura, 30, in the second round in Saitama, the American said he wants to face more "YouTubers and MMA guys".

"I retired for a reason," Mayweather added. "I'm here to have fun and enjoy myself. People will always pay to get a glimpse of Floyd Mayweather."