Mr Chambers says the IABA has accepted aroung 70% of the proposed reforms

Irish Sports Minister Jack Chambers has confirmed that proposed state funding cuts to the Irish Amateur Boxing Association (IABA) have been postponed.

This is due to the progress being made in discussions between Sport Ireland and the IABA over proposed reforms.

In July the IABA overwhelmingly rejected the proposals, leading to an immediate 15% funding cut.

The Association was told it had two months to accept the reforms or all state financing would cease.

According to Mr Chambers, the IABA has now accepted roughly 70% of the proposals and postponing fresh cuts would allow for discussions to continue along a positive path.

"[Sport Ireland] has informed me that's it's a good basis for further discussion and engagement on the remaining matters [and] that the discussions are in a more constructive space," Mr Chambers told RTE.

"If you take a step back, we've gone from 0% - an outright rejection - to a point of progress of 70% and they now and they now want to work through the remaining matters."

Amateur boxing, Ireland most successful Olympic discipline by a considerable distance, was thrown into disarray earlier this year with the acrimonious resignation of high performance director Bernard Dunne.

At an emergency general meeting in July, the IABA overwhelmingly rejected the government's proposed reforms, which included assurances on female representation at leadership level and a motion to allow the Association's annual and emergency general meetings to be held in Northern Ireland.

The move prompted the government to issue a two-month ultimatum, and while progress has been made, Mr Chambers warned there is still a way to go before the situation is resolved.

"As Minister there are three options open to me: there's the restoration of the funding we've cut, and we're not at the point yet because we still have remaining matters to work through, there's pausing further cuts to allow the positive and constructive engagement to continue or there's to make further cuts, and I don't think we're at that points," he said.

"Progress has been made on the shape of the governance structure and the role of the board, female representation at leadership level, ethics, training and culture.

"[We wish] to ensure that the future of the organisation is around the brilliant levels of participation we're seeing in our communities."