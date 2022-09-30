'It's my duty to help the younger generation'

Hamzah Sheeraz and Qais Ashfaq are eager to inspire the next generation of boxers after linking up with other professional fighters to train youngsters in London.

Middleweight Sheeraz - unbeaten in 16 pro fights - feels it is his "duty" to play a part as "one of the leading role models in the south Asian community".

"Hopefully it's not just the kids that get inspired but the boxers as well to do things themselves and to take on their own initiative just to inspire a whole nation of youngsters," he said.

Super-bantamweight Ashfaq was one of more than 15 professional boxers and coaches who came together to help train the next generation of fighters at an event in east London.

"I've always said that if you can inspire one person, that's job done," he said. "Anything I can help with, any noise I can pass across with my experience, is a pleasure from my side."

South Asian Heritage Month: 'There's something special about boxing'

Whether it be training professionals, being in the corner on fight night, or doing pad-work with six-year olds, coach Sultan Malik understands the importance of being inspired at grassroots level.

Malik, who runs Touch Gloves Boxing, said: "This is an opportunity for the youth to come and engage and work with professionals.

"A lot of these kids will be motivated the next morning, whatever goals they have, from hearing what the boxers have said.

"Whatever obstacles are in their way, they know they're going to be motivated enough to overcome those challenges and just thrive and be the best that they can be."