Lucas Balingall has had more title fights cancelled than actual bouts so far in his 15 win career as a professional.

Lucas Balingall "is not a one-trick pony" and is ready for the biggest fight of his professional career, says his trainer.

The 25-year-old takes on Boy Jones Jr for the vacant English super-lightweight title at York Hall in London's Bethnal Green on Friday night.

"We've got a bit of a surprise," trainer Michael Balingall, who is also Lucas' father, told BBC South Today.

"This is a vintage Lucas you're going to see - people will be shocked."

He added: "His training, conditioning and hand speed are all really good, he's ticking all boxes for this fight."

Balingall, from Portsmouth, is undefeated in two fights - one knockout and one points decision - since moving-up to a higher weight class a year ago, taking his overall record to 15 wins and two losses.

"Super-lightweight is a lot better for me and much more healthy," he said.

"I feel so much better. Fight week is when you realise that weight difference. I feel great."

The 5ft 9ins (175cm) orthodox fighter has had only one title fight to date which resulted in a narrow loss to English lightweight champion Myron Mills, who won on points after 10 rounds in May 2021.

His other two title shots have been non-starters because of injuries to himself or his opponent.

But Balingall, brother of welterweight Michael McKinson, is in a positive mood after a successful camp.

"I feel amazing, all the hard work is done now and I'm feeling confident. This is massive for me to headline a fight for a title at York Hall - I'm buzzing," he said.

"Everyone dreams to be a world champion, but I got to take it one step at a time, pick up an English title and see what it brings."

Jones Jr, from Essex, has won two of his three fights since returning to the ring last year, having quit the sport in 2019.

Overall, he has 20 wins and four losses to his name and one victory from five title fights in his pro career.