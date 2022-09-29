Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Sunny Edwards has won all 18 of his professional bouts

British IBF world flyweight champion Sunny Edwards will defend his title against Nicaragua's Felix Alvarado on Friday, 11 November at the Sheffield Utilita Arena.

Edwards, 26, won the belt in April 2021 in London and has successfully defended it twice in Dubai fights since then.

Alvarado is the mandatory challenger, has 38 wins from 40 bouts and will be fighting in Europe for the first time.

"I have become one of the most avoided fighters in boxing," said Edwards.

"But Felix Alvarado has the courage to face me and that makes him an extremely dangerous opponent.

"I have grand plans to become the undisputed flyweight world champion, and then move through the weights.

"I'm totally confident that will happen, but there is no room for error against a fighter of Alvarado's calibre, that's for sure."

Alvarado, 33, held the IBF world title at light-flyweight last year before moving up a weight category and has won 20 fights in a row.

He said: "I am ready for this fight against Sunny Edwards, and I want to thank God for allowing me the opportunity to achieve my dream of becoming a two-weight world champion."