Will Eubank Jr's legendary dad be in corner for Benn fight?

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 8 October Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 22:00 BST.

Boxing analyst and former world champion Tony Bellew writes for BBC Sport about Chris Eubank Jr's fight against Conor Benn on Saturday, 8 October at the O2 Arena in London.

Eubank and Benn fight 30 years after their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, faced each other in the ring.

Can massive underdog Benn deal with the weight jump? Will Eubank follow through on his retirement pledge if he loses? Can the sons live up to the legacy left by their fathers?

Imagine if Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn is an amazing fight? People won't be talking about Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr anymore, they'll be talking about their sons.

This is a chance for the boys to not only step out of their father's shadows - which they've spent their whole careers trying to do - it's a chance to forge their own legacy.

They won't be Nigel Benn's or Chris Eubank's son anymore. On Saturday night they can start creating their own dynasty.

I haven't got any answers about what will happen, but that's why the fight is so gripping.

'All the pressure on Eubank'

Eubank has backed himself into a corner with this retirement pledge he's made. He can't say something and backtrack. He is the one saying he only needs to be 60% to beat Benn. That's impossible.

A 60% Chris Eubank Jr is not winning this fight. I fully believe Benn can win the fight. Of course he can. But I don't know how good Benn is because he's undefeated. He's no idea what it's like to lose. Eubank does, he knows his limitations because they've been shown to him in his defeat.

Eubank thinks this fight will be a walk in the park on a nice summer's day. All the pressure is on him after everything he's said. He's trained himself behind the scenes - himself!

If this fight gets tough that will be his undoing. Roy Jones Jr is the greatest fighter to ever put on boxing gloves. I've never seen a better fighter. It would have been a huge advantage for Eubank to have him in his corner on fight night.

Eubank might be the one under pressure, but if Benn gets blown away it is a disaster.

His career trajectory is on such a rise, a defeat could completely derail it. And it also could have lasting effects on his confidence. My loss to then world champion Adonis Stevenson in 2013 crushed me. There's one person you can't lie to and that's yourself.

Benn genuinely thinks he can win this fight. He's not taking it for money. Benn is a star in his own right, his own man now. The kid delivers every time he fights.

'A personality clash'

Nigel Benn versus Chris Eubank is the greatest rivalry in British boxing history. I don't think there's even any debate about that. Even if Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight, I think they'd have to fight at least three times to come even close.

It was the personality clash more than anything else.

It was the rough and ready Nigel Benn against self-styled traditional Englishman Chris Eubank - he walked around with a cane and monocle for goodness sake! You couldn't write a villain and hero any better.

Their boys clash isn't the same. It's a different time, a different era. When their fathers fought they were on terrestrial TV. They were as popular if not more popular than any footballer in the country.

The world watched when they talked, never mind fought.

My memories of their fight are rooted solely in those personalities. Of course they were great fights. The first one for the way Chris stopped Nigel and the second one for the controversial draw.

But I wanted to be like Nigel Benn - ferocious, vicious. He came from a similar background to me, a kid off the streets.

It was only later on I found out how hard Eubank Sr's life actually was. He could have easily become a Nigel Benn, his story is as compelling and amazing. Their stories are what stick in my mind.

It was gripping, it was enthralling. I was an angry kid who wanted to fight the world and I was almost obsessed with Benn.

I related to him, but I loved and respected Eubank Sr. And that grew with time as his career came to an end.

Their children have carried this legacy on. The first fight results are almost irrelevant now. The kids are so like their fathers.

Eubank is witty and sharp like his father, and Benn is a carbon copy of his dad - he's vicious, he can punch and his style is very like his father's. Like Nigel, Conor is at his most dangerous when he's hurt.

These two bounce off each other and they don't even know it. They're not even trying. Eubank Jr is so dry in his humour, Benn at times looks beside himself with rage whenever his chances are dismissed.

Kids born into wealth and raised in mansions don't normally have the appetite for boxing. It's the greatest compliment I can give to these two that they do.

They are diligent, well-oiled machines. Proper fighters. They love fighting. That shouldn't happen, but what's in the dog is in the pup. I couldn't have been the fighter I was if I grew up the way they did.

'I can't pick a winner'

People keep asking me for my prediction but I can't pick a winner. I have no idea. I get excited by lots of fights, but it's very rare I'm intrigued by fights. I'm intrigued by this fight because I have no idea what's going to happen.

Is the weight cut too much for Chris Eubank Jr? Is Conor Benn too fresh? Is his work rate too high? Is Eubank just too big? Can Benn hurt Eubank? Usually I can tell you all these things because I go off the history of a fighter's career.

One thing we do know is Eubank has a chin. He inherited that from his father. We know his level at middleweight and super-middleweight.

He has two defeats, by Billy Joe Saunders and George Groves, two world champions. Benn is untested at world title level, we don't know his level. I can't make a solid prediction. I'd be lying if I did.

I can see two outcomes. One, Benn is just too youthful and he beats Eubank on points. I don't see him stopping him. If he stops Eubank, it would be the absolute shock of all time to me. Benn is a puncher with youth and speed.

Two, Eubank is just too big and gets to Benn late on. I can see Benn gaining a lead in the first six rounds, but if the size plays a factor it will be in the second half of the fight.