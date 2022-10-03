Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Denzel Bentley is a two-time British middleweight champion

Denzel Bentley will fight WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly on 12 November in Las Vegas.

The two-time British champion is the first to challenge the unbeaten Kazakhstan fighter for the world title.

"It is a fight I can win. I said yes straight away," said Bentley, 27.

"Why not go out there and enjoy the theatrics of Las Vegas and come back with a world title?"