Joe Cordina became world champion five years after turning professional

Joe Cordina says he is "absolutely gutted" as it appears his super-featherweight world title defence against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov is off.

The Welsh boxer posted a picture of an injured hand on social media amid reports he requires surgery and has been stripped of his title by the IBF.

"Worked my whole life to become a world champion and I haven't even had the chance to defend the title," said Cordina.

He added: "Feel like I've been robbed."

Cordina had been due to defend his title in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 5 November on the undercard of the light-heavyweight world title fight between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez.

Rakhimov, the IBF's mandatory challenger, had stepped aside to allow the Welshman to fight former champion Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff in June.

The 30-year-old, nicknamed 'The Welsh Wizard', became Wales' 13th world champion with a stunning one-punch knockout of Japan's Ogawa.

Cordina is undefeated in 16 pro fights.