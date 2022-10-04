Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Can Chris Eubank Jr & Conor Benn emerge from their fathers' shadows?

The BBC will exclusively air radio and digital coverage of the fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn on Saturday, 8 October.

Live commentary of the bout will be available across BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

The fight rekindles a rivalry shared by the fighters' fathers, who last fought almost 30 years ago.

Jeanette Kwakye and Steve Bunce will present coverage, which starts at 22:00 BST, of the fight at London's O2 Arena.

There will be commentary from Ronald McIntosh and former WBA world super-middleweight champion George Groves.

Groves fought Eubank Jr in 2018 and won on points to retain his WBA title.

BBC One will also be showing a documentary produced by sports broadcaster DAZN in the build-up to the fight with 'Eubank v Benn - Born Rivals' airing on Wednesday, 5 October at 22:40.