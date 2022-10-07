Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn (right) is undefeated as a professional, with 14 knockouts and seven wins by decision in his 21-0 record

Nigel Benn says his son Conor is "clean" and that his team "will get to the bottom" of the failed drug test that has led to the postponement of Saturday's fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

The bout was called off on Thursday after Benn, 26, returned trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene during a test.

"He's a faithful trainer and he's a clean athlete," former two-weight world champion Nigel, 58, said of his son.

"He leaves no stone unturned."

The British Boxing Board of Control "prohibited" the fight on Wednesday when news of Benn's failed test broke but the welterweight's father has maintained his son's innocence.

"We're in total shock - I've been with my son for the last 10 weeks and the training has just gone absolutely the best it could ever have been," said Benn senior in an Instagram post. external-link

"I love my son. I know he don't cut corners, he just goes straight at it 100%."

The bout - attempting to replicate the storied 1990s Benn-Eubank rivalry between fathers Nigel and Chris - had sold out the O2 Arena in London.

Benn and Eubank were scheduled to meet at a catchweight of 157lbs, 30 years after their fathers fought - Eubank senior winning their first bout in 1990 before a rematch three years later ended in a draw.

However, Benn returned an "adverse analytical finding" for clomifene in August, following a test taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada).

Clomifene can be used to boost testosterone levels in men and is banned inside and outside competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Eubank Jr's promoter Kalle Sauerland confirmed his camp knew of the failed test several weeks ago but were still happy to go ahead with the fight.

Benn Junior, meanwhile, has said he is hopeful the bout can be rearranged but added his primary concern is to prove he has not been guilty of doping.