Conor Benn (right, pictured with dad Nigel) is undefeated as a professional, with 14 knockouts and seven wins by decision in his 21-0 record

UK Anti-Doping is investigating Conor Benn's failed drugs test that led to the postponement of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn was due to fight Eubank Jr on 8 October but the bout was called off after he returned what promoters said was an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug".

Ukad is duty bound to investigate the case as it is a potential anti-doping violation by a boxer licensed by the British Boxing Board of Control, which is under its jurisdiction.

If found guilty of an anti-doping violation, the 26-year-old could receive a two to four-year suspension.

Benn tested positive for banned female fertility drug clomifene in August, following a test overseen by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada).

The B sample will be tested and if that also comes back positive for clomifene, Benn will have the opportunity to provide any relevant information which could help explain how the substance got into his system, and could then mitigate any punishment.

He has denied any wrongdoing and is not currently suspended by the BBBofC. The board and general secretary Robert Smith have not responded to repeated requests for comment from BBC Sport.

Clomifene can be used to boost testosterone levels in men and is banned inside and outside competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Benn, who insists he is a "clean" fighter, and Eubank were scheduled to meet in the ring at a catchweight of 157lbs, 30 years after their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fought.

The BBBofC said the bout was "prohibited and not in the interests of boxing" on 5 October and the fight was formally postponed the following day.

Promoters Matchroom said the BBBofC's decision to withdraw its sanctioning was "procedurally flawed and without due process".

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn argued that because the BBBofC does not "recognise" Vada, it had no reason to call off the fight or suspend Benn.

Vada was hired by Benn and Eubank to provide extra testing alongside Ukad, which is the Board's official anti-doping partner.