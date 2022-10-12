Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn is facing an investigation from Ukad

Conor Benn says he expects an "apology" from his critics as the investigation continues into his failed drugs test.

Benn's bout with fellow Briton Chris Eubank Jr on 8 October was called off after he tested positive for the banned substance Clomifene.

Promoters said his test returned an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug".

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) is investigating Benn's test.

Benn said on Instagram: "I hope the apology is as loud as the disrespect."

The drugs test was administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada), a third party hired by Eubank Jr and Benn to provide extra testing for their scheduled catchweight fight.

Vada are not an official partner of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), which adheres to Ukad's testing protocols.

However, Ukad is duty-bound to investigate the case as it is a potential anti-doping violation by a boxer licensed by BBBofC, which is under its jurisdiction.

If found guilty of an anti-doping violation, 26-year-old Benn could receive a suspension between two and four years.

Benn's B sample will also be tested and if that also comes back positive for Clomifene, he will have the opportunity to provide any relevant information which could help explain how the substance got into his system. That could mitigate any punishment.

Clomifene can be used to boost testosterone levels in men and is banned inside and outside competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Benn, who insists he is a "clean" fighter, and Eubank Jr were scheduled to meet in the ring at a catchweight of 157lb, 30 years after their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fought.

The BBBofC said the bout was "prohibited and not in the interests of boxing" a few days before the fight, which was postponed the following day.

Promoters Matchroom said the BBBofC's decision to withdraw its sanctioning was "procedurally flawed and without due process".

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn argued that because the BBBofC does not "recognise" Vada, it had no reason to call off the fight or suspend Benn.