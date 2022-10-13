Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall are both undefeated in 12 pro fights

Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 15 October Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 19:30 BST and from 22:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app.

Claressa Shields promised to "school" Savannah Marshall in their undisputed middleweight championship fight on Saturday night in London.

American Shields and WBO champion Marshall are long-time rivals having fought 10 years ago in the amateurs and came face to face in a fiery news conference on Thursday.

Neither woman backed down during verbal exchanges, with Shields telling Marshall: "You about to get schooled.

"I'm about to Sugar Ray Leonard her."

Shields and Marshall, both undefeated in 12 fights, have known each other for the best part of a decade having met at the 2012 World Championships.

Savannah's win over Shields on that occasion remains the only defeat the WBA, IBF and WBC champion has suffered as a fighter.

"She's a bum," Shields insisted. "I'm about to show everybody that there's levels. She thinks I'm still 17, I'm 27. You about to learn."

Shouting matches and power debates

Shields and Marshall's dislike for one another is well documented. The two are polar opposites and their contrasting personalities and desire to get one over on each other made for entertaining exchanges.

There is no fear the tension will boil over. Even when the two women were stood face to face on stage for the staredown, security did not flank them too closely.

But the verbal exchanges never stopped.

Two-time Olympic champion Shields opened proceedings by questioning Marshall's billed punching power.

Hartlepool native Marshall has 10 knockouts in her 12 wins and has stopped her last three opponents within three rounds.

Shields ripped into Marshall's resume and calibre of opponents; saying: "You're supposed to knock them out."

Shields v Marshall: World champion rivals clash at original news conference

"If you land on a bum [you will stop them]. Have I ever been knocked out? I fought against other world champions who had knockouts like you and I haven't been knocked out."

Marshall snapped back, heckling Shields throughout, warning her to "control" herself as her rival became more and more animated.

"If you land on them with pillow fists, they're not going to go anywhere," she said.

"You're 12-0 as a pro and you haven't learned to finish anyone. It's concerning."

"You are petrified that I am going to knock you out," Marshall added.

"Knockouts don't matter? They'll matter when you're lying on your back, looking at the lights."

Dropping Mayweather for Team Fury - the rise of Savannah Marshall

Can rivals become friends?

As the shouting matches continued, Shields and Marshall were eventually asked if they could ever be friends once their fight was over.

Looking directly at Shields, Marshall said: "I like to think we could be. Shall we grab a coffee after?"

Shields, who moments earlier had said she would buy Marshall a "Silent Assassin" necklace after she beats her, was less diplomatic.

"The thing is in order to get respect you have to give respect," she replied. "In order for us to be kind to you, you have to be kind to them. This is what I learned in my anger management class when I was a kid.

"The fact she's been mean to me, I've been mean to her. So after the fight if she continues to be mean to her, I'll be mean to her."

Polar opposites attract and collide - analysis

Coral Barry, senior combat sports reporter

Fireworks were always expected between two very different individuals. In the ring Shields is the technical mastermind, a slick points machine that systematically breaks her opponents down.

Marshall is the big-punching finisher, overpowering and imposing. Outside the ring, they are just as different. Shields feeds off confrontation, Marshall meets every flashpoint with as big of a grin as she can muster.

Marshall has grown into the role of agitator for this fight. Shields has spent half a decade, more if you count her illustrious amateur career, searching for an opponent who can match up to her. During one shouting exchange, in a rare moment of clarity, Marshall accidentally summed up just how far the women's game, Shields' career and her own had come.

"Look at how we've built it up," she said, looking around at the vast promotional posters and gathered media. "Look at this. [We could have fought in] 2018? Been and gone, paid pennies and no-one cared."

"We've never had a rivalry like this. This is iconic," promoter Ben Shalom added.

After a week of scandal and own goals from boxing's premier players, Shields v Marshall is a genuine rivalry and a welcome boost to a sport that has been under siege the past week. It is unlikely to be put to bed on Saturday.

Shields and Marshall fought 10 years ago when they were amateurs