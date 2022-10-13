Of Butler's 34 wins, 15 have come by knockout

British WBO champion Paul Butler will fight unified champion Naoya Inoue for the undisputed bantamweight title in Tokyo on 13 December.

Butler, 33, was elevated from interim to full champion in May when John Riel Casimero was stripped of the belt for failing to make weight for their April bout.

"I've been boxing for over 20 years and all the successes and setbacks have led me here, to the biggest fight of my career, with the biggest prize in the sport on offer," Butler said.

Japan's Inoue, 29, holds the WBA, IBF and WBC titles and is undefeated in 23 fights with 20 knockouts, while Butler has 34 wins and two losses.

Buttler said: "I am under no illusions as to the size of the task that faces me, but I have been going to bed dreaming of becoming the undisputed bantamweight champion of the world.

"Inoue is a phenomenal fighter but not one person should be underestimating me, my skills or my resolve. I am going to Japan to write my name into the history of our sport."

The fight - Buttler's first in Japan - will take place Ariake Arena.