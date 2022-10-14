Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Undefeated Oxford fighter Jordan Flynn-Dhanjal (left) headlines Saturday's card

Professional boxing is returning to Oxford for the first time in 60 years and it is a sellout.

Each bout at the Kassam Stadium conference centre features local fighters, with the unbeaten lightweight Jordan Flynn-Dhanjal headlining the bill.

"It's going to be a crazy atmosphere," Flynn-Dhanjal told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It's always been a dream to fight at home. I'm normally fighting in Essex or London."

The 26-year-old, who lives on Greater Leys, is undefeated through six fights with one knockout and five wins by points decision.

His opponent Rustem Fatkhullin, who is based in Southampton and born in Russia, accepted the bout at the last minute and normally fights heavier at welterweight.

The 29-year-old has eight wins from 53 fights, with his last victory coming in the summer of 2017.

"He [Fatkhullin] is going to be tough and strong but we have to go in there and get the win," added Flynn-Dhanjal.

"I'm at the stage in my career where I need good fights. I don't need opponents who are just going to fall over."

"Right now it's about getting fights in and building up experience. Early next year I want to start pushing for titles, climbing the ranks and putting Oxford on the boxing map."

It will be a four-fight crowd on Saturday, with promoter Michael Neilson saying it will be a memorable night for Flynn-Dhanjal's fellow Oxford boxers Tom Brennan, Ciaran Flanagan and Bradley Townsend.

"We knew we'd get a good bit of interest and we're delighted. In hindsight we could have put more fights on and got a bigger venue," Neilson said.

"This is great for Oxford's fighters and great for local people to be able to come and watch them.

"Jordan will have a hard fight against Fatkhullin. He is coming here to win and we haven't just put some cannon fodder in the ring for Jordan so he can entertain the home fans."