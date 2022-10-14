Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Zelfa Barrett has 16 knockouts from 28 wins

Manchester's Zelfa Barrett will fight Tajikistan's Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the vacant IBF super-featherweight title in Abu Dhabi on 5 November.

Barrett, 29, steps in for Welshman Joe Cordina who was stripped of the IBF belt after picking up a hand injury.

The fight, at the Etihad Arena, is Barrett's first shot at a world title.

Briton Chantelle Cameron fights Jessica McCakskill on the undercard, with the winner becoming the undisputed world welterweight champion.

Should Barrett win, promoter Eddie Hearn will look to match the 'Brown Flash' against Cordina on his return from injury.

Rakhimov, 28, has 16 wins and one defeat on his record and is the mandatory challenger for the IBF title.

Barrett also has just one defeat, with 28 wins.

"It's my time to shine," Barrett said. "Rakhimov is a very good fighter. He comes forward, he's aggressive and he's got a good boxing brain.

"I'm expecting a tough fight and a tough 12 rounds.

"We're going to have to work every second of every minute of every round."