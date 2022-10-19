Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Amy Broadhurst is one of five Irish fighters who are guaranteed a medal

Ireland are guaranteed at least five European Championship medals after Caitlin Fryers became the latest fighter to win her quarter-final.

The light-flyweight is assured of a bronze thanks to a 3-2 split decision over Bulgaria's Zlatislava Chukanova in Montenegro.

She joins Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst, Shannon Sweeney and Tina Desmond in reaching the semi-finals.

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington is in action later on Wednesday.

The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist meets England's Shona Whitwell in their lightweight quarter-final in an attempt to secure a sixth medal of the championships.

Ireland's medal haul could rise to as many as eight by the end of the day with defending European champions Aoife O'Rourke and welterweight Kaci Rock also in action.