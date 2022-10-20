Close menu

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora III: Trilogy bout confirmed for 3 December at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments212

Derek Chisora and Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury was the underdog when he beat Derek Chisora on points in their first fight

Tyson Fury will fight Derek Chisora in their trilogy bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December in London.

Fury, 34, will defend his WBC heavyweight title for the third time against a fighter he has beaten twice previously.

The Britons fought in 2014 and 2011, Fury winning comfortably on both occasions.

Fury was in talks to fight Anthony Joshua in December, but negotiations broke down between both camps.

The world champion is unbeaten in 32 fights while 38-year-old Chisora is approaching the end of his career and has three losses in his last four bouts.

Also on the card is Briton Daniel Dubois who will defend his WBA 'Regular' title against South African heavyweight Kevin Lerena.

Chisora ended a three-fight losing streak by beating Kubrat Pulev in July while Fury fights for the first time since stopping Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

Fury announced his retirement after that win, but has since done a U-turn and now wants to fight unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for all the main heavyweight titles next year.

Tyson Fury aims a punch at Tyson Fury
Fury and Chisora were both unbeaten when they first met in the ring in 2011

What happened in the first fights?

Fury and Chisora have a long rivalry dating back to the early days of their professional careers. Both men were emerging contenders, unbeaten in 14 fights, when they first met in 2011.

Chisora was 27 at the time and the defending British and Commonwealth champion, and had seen two proposed fights with then world champion Wladimir Klitschko fall through in just eight months.

Fury, on the other hand, was just 23 and considered largely untested, making him the underdog against Chisora.

But Fury handed Chisora the first loss of his career with an assured display at Wembley Arena.

Three years later they met again, this time at the ExCel in London, with Chisora on a hot streak after five stoppage wins in a row following three bad losses to Robert Helenius, Vitali Klitschko and David Haye.

But again Fury was the better man, this time playing with Chisora by fighting in a southpaw stance before the latter's corner eventually pulled him out at the end of the 10th round.

The victory secured Fury a shot at then IBF, WBO and WBA champion Wladimir Klitschko, whom he would beat in Dusseldorf on points a year later.

There has hardly been a clamour from fans to see a third fight, but since returning from a two-year absence in 2018, Fury has repeatedly said he wanted to fight Chisora again before he retires.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

210 comments

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 10:23

    The fight literally no one has been asking for.

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 10:57

      lord obez replied:
      Well at least us Spurs fans will see someone lift a trophy of some sort. Our team wont be doing it anytime soon.

  • Comment posted by Flabber Neck, today at 10:25

    Nice of Fury to give his pal a big pay day. For the rest of us it's nothing more than another one sided bum fight.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 10:40

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Won't it be funny if Del Boy knocks out Fury with a lucky punch?

  • Comment posted by BeachBoy66, today at 10:23

    If you pay for this, you cannot be helped.

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 10:45

      ellis replied:
      the offer of pay for me to watch this would have to be at least 4 numbers

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 10:35

    I've got a video of our cat punching the bejesus out of next door's cat if anyone wants to watch that instead

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 10:51

      TheMassDebator replied:
      I'm up for that, I'm sure you're selling it cheaper than Frank will sell this fight for

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 10:22

    No one cares .. completely irrelevant right … if you can even call it that.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 10:27

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      I wonder how many people will turn up to the Toilet Bowl for this one?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:25

    Hang on. Thought Fury retired? He told everyone, promised his wife blah blah.

    oh yeah, money.

    I forgot about that....

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 10:32

      Aminur replied:
      If you retire stay retired

  • Comment posted by Murray Grant, today at 10:23

    Lost a little bit of respect for Fury

    • Reply posted by Rory T, today at 10:46

      Rory T replied:
      Why? He said ages ago he’d fight Del again to give him a pay day.

  • Comment posted by Tommy, today at 10:25

    A picture of Tyson Fury before the Wild boar meat made him go bald.

  • Comment posted by moon138, today at 10:23

    Whats the point? Fury walkover. Be surprised if anyone wants to pay to watch that

  • Comment posted by Earny, today at 10:29

    Whats the point of this fight?

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 10:32

      paul replied:
      Money

  • Comment posted by ely, today at 10:28

    This is how crap boxing is in this era

    • Reply posted by ProSportsCoach, today at 10:39

      ProSportsCoach replied:
      That’s why he would have hung his gloves up a long time ago if he was fighting when heavyweights were active two or three times a year fighting respectable opponents.
      Heavyweight boxing is a total joke

  • Comment posted by bez, today at 10:22

    Boringgggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggggg.

  • Comment posted by Loftys, today at 10:32

    Pointless fight on a freezing cold night outside in December. Anyone in for this? Not me

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 10:35

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Washing my hair...

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 10:31

    Boxing is a bit like Christmas. You wait all year for it, you see the present under the tree hoping that it's the latest Playstation, but when you open it, it's the same itchy jumper that you were knitted a few years ago.

  • Comment posted by George, today at 10:26

    Multiple fake retirements, constant callouts to the HWs people actually want to see him fight and *this* is what Fury gives us. Hope people vote with their wallets and don't buy tickets or the PPV.

    • Reply posted by Rory T, today at 11:04

      Rory T replied:
      He went to the US and fought Wilder three times and went to Germany to fight Klitch. People also wanted the Whyte fight. He also told everyone earlier this year that after the Whyte fight he would fight Chisora, Usuk and AJ. He wanted Usyk next but Usyk wanted to wait until next year.

  • Comment posted by Freeman, today at 10:30

    Who would pay to watch this?

  • Comment posted by Boris86, today at 10:24

    Wake me up when its over...

    • Reply posted by RDW_SW, today at 10:29

      RDW_SW replied:
      Will be the same for Chisora too

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 10:22

    What a waste of time.

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 10:27

    Brilliant. The fight that no one wants to see. Who in their right mind would pay to watch this? Fury battered him in the 1st fight to the point he was asking the ref to stop it. 2nd fight he mostly fought southpaw and jabbed him to death. Fury has lost all credibility taking this easy fight against a journeyman who has lost 12 professional fights and is ranked 14 by the WBC!

    • Reply posted by Rory T, today at 11:02

      Rory T replied:
      How has he lost creditability when he said during the build up for the Whyte fight that he’s going to fight Chisora, Usyk for all the belts and then AJ ? He told this would be a future fight.

  • Comment posted by wtf, today at 10:23

    Great. The fight we've all been waiting for.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport