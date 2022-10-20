Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury was the underdog when he beat Derek Chisora on points in their first fight

Tyson Fury will fight Derek Chisora in their trilogy bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December in London.

Fury, 34, will defend his WBC heavyweight title for the third time against a fighter he has beaten twice previously.

The Britons fought in 2014 and 2011, Fury winning comfortably on both occasions.

Fury was in talks to fight Anthony Joshua in December, but negotiations broke down between both camps.

The world champion is unbeaten in 32 fights while 38-year-old Chisora is approaching the end of his career and has three losses in his last four bouts.

Also on the card is Briton Daniel Dubois who will defend his WBA 'Regular' title against South African heavyweight Kevin Lerena.

Chisora ended a three-fight losing streak by beating Kubrat Pulev in July while Fury fights for the first time since stopping Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

Fury announced his retirement after that win, but has since done a U-turn and now wants to fight unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for all the main heavyweight titles next year.

Fury and Chisora were both unbeaten when they first met in the ring in 2011

What happened in the first fights?

Fury and Chisora have a long rivalry dating back to the early days of their professional careers. Both men were emerging contenders, unbeaten in 14 fights, when they first met in 2011.

Chisora was 27 at the time and the defending British and Commonwealth champion, and had seen two proposed fights with then world champion Wladimir Klitschko fall through in just eight months.

Fury, on the other hand, was just 23 and considered largely untested, making him the underdog against Chisora.

But Fury handed Chisora the first loss of his career with an assured display at Wembley Arena.

Three years later they met again, this time at the ExCel in London, with Chisora on a hot streak after five stoppage wins in a row following three bad losses to Robert Helenius, Vitali Klitschko and David Haye.

But again Fury was the better man, this time playing with Chisora by fighting in a southpaw stance before the latter's corner eventually pulled him out at the end of the 10th round.

The victory secured Fury a shot at then IBF, WBO and WBA champion Wladimir Klitschko, whom he would beat in Dusseldorf on points a year later.

There has hardly been a clamour from fans to see a third fight, but since returning from a two-year absence in 2018, Fury has repeatedly said he wanted to fight Chisora again before he retires.