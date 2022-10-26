Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jordan Gill has 27 wins and just one defeat in his career

There are different ways to get ahead in modern boxing. Publicity can open a lot of doors.

As a result, many fighters who lack promotional backing in their early careers choose to go down the route of 'making noise' on social media.

But that approach, which can also bring more opportunities, is not for everyone. Other fighters prefer to adopt a quieter, more measured presence, hoping that eventually their performances in the ring will generate interest.

Cambridgeshire featherweight Jordan Gill is a perfect example.

Unheralded until recently, Gill's last fight was a breakout showing. He thrilled spectators with a stunning ninth-round knockout to dethrone European champion Karim Guerfi in February.

Gill was floored himself in the seventh, had been under severe pressure afterwards and appeared on the brink of defeat, before finding the finishing punch. It was the type of action usually only seen in movies.

"It was a hard fight," Gill admits.

"Guerfi has boxed at the highest level for years and I had several problems which came up, a knee injury, a hand injury and two perforated ear drums.

"After Guerfi knocked me down in the seventh, he pulled a wrestling move which slammed my head on the canvas, and he should have been disqualified, but the ref let it go.

"It was like everything that could go wrong on the night, did. But I'm quite stubborn when I want to be and stayed calm. It was just too big an opportunity for me to give up."

'Ingle told me I would be world champion'

That fine win against France's Guerfi means the 28-year-old now finds himself one step away from a world title fight.

Gill's boxing journey began in the unlikely surroundings of his hometown of Chatteris, in the Fenland region of Cambridgeshire. It's an area better known for vegetable farming than professional sport.

"No, it's not a boxing place," he says. "And the truth is that there isn't much to do there for kids at all.

"I've recently started a not-for-profit foundation, called Next Generation to try to address that for the kids who are there now."

Gill won the European belt in a gruelling encounter with Karim Guerfi

Gill's father Paul, however, was a boxer with nearly a hundred amateur fights. He settled in Chatteris as a coach for the local amateur boxing club. Gill first went with him to work when he was four years old.

From that background, an impressive amateur career ensued. Gill reached multiple national finals and became UK junior amateur champion at 17-years-old.

At that point, he took the decision to enter the paid ranks. Initially doing so under the guidance of late iconic trainer Brendan Ingle in Sheffield.

"Brendan used to get in my ear and tell me I would be world champion one day, which was inspirational," Gill remembers.

A long series of routine wins were clocked up following his debut in 2012, but as the years passed Gill became dissatisfied with his lack of progression.

"I spent too long as an undercard fighter, boxing against journeymen," he says.

"I felt like I was just being used to pad out shows, rather than moving towards titles, which was what I needed. I wanted to test myself and get involved in big fights. It was frustrating."

Struggling for motivation, Gill made the decision to leave the Ingle Boxing Gym. He signed with Dave Coldwell, another Sheffield-based trainer and manager.

Within two years he picked up his first major championship stopping Manchester's Ryan Doyle for the Commonwealth title.

But that victory was short-lived after he then suffered a shock loss to Mario Enrique Tinoco.

However, Gill regrouped to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) International belt that set up his titanic battle with Guerfi.

'Now I have to make this count'

Gill is trainer by Dave Coldwell, who also coached Tony Bellew

Never one to do things the easy way, Gill's first defence is against former two-time world champion Kiko Martinez on Saturday evening in London.

The bout has also been made an International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title eliminator, meaning the winner will be in line to face champion Josh Warrington next year.

Despite the challenge presented by the gritty, experienced Spaniard, Gill looks forward to the fight with same calm determination he showed against Guerfi.

"Martinez is 36, but I don't see that as a factor," he states.

"Age is just a number as far as I'm concerned and he was still world champion earlier this year, so no-one can call him a has-been. I'm realistic and know I've got my work cut out."

"I'm probably the underdog in the fight, but that's OK," he admitted.

"I admire Martinez. He's a legend in the sport and you can only respect it, but this is what I'm in the sport for.

"I waited a long time to create a buzz, to get these sorts of fights. Now I have to make them count."