Amy Broadhurst added European gold to the world and Commonwealth titles she won earlier this year

Ireland's Kellie Harrington and Amy Broadhurst claimed gold medals at the European Championships in Montenegro after winning their respective finals.

Dubliner Harrington proved too strong for the Czech Republic's Lenka Bernardova as she added European gold to her Olympic and world titles.

World and Commonwealth Games champion Broadhurst beat Ukraine's Mariia Bova for the light-welterweight title.

However, Belfast fighter Caitlin Fryers had to be content with a silver medal.

Flyweight Fryers was beaten by Turkey's Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu.

Fryers, 22, was competing in her first European final but was outclassed by her opponent, who claimed a deserved unanimous decision victory.

While Fryers was unable to take gold, lightweight Harrington deservedly clinched her first European title after silver and bronze medals in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Like Harrington, Dundalk boxer Broadhurst dominated the first two rounds of her final to take a comfortable lead into the last, in which Bova was unable to mount a comeback.

It caps a remarkable 2022 for 25-year-old Broadhurst after winning the world and Commonwealth crowns earlier this year.

Belfast's Michaela Walsh and Mayo's Shannon Sweeney finished the championships with bronze after being edged out in their semi-finals on Friday.