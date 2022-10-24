Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Katie Taylor fights Karen Elizabeth Carbajal this Saturday, 29 October.

With more and more major nights in women's boxing, fans are comparing two of the best - Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk seems to have found an interesting new sparring partner and Ryan Garcia is getting itchy feet.

Here are just a few of the biggest talking points from the world of boxing this week.

The GWOAT debate

With Katie Taylor fighting Karen Elizabeth Carbajal this weekend and Claressa Shields having recently fought, a lot of fans seem to have embarked on a hypothetical debate about the two women, who both fight in different weight categories.

A new GWOAT debate just landed.

Not everyone is here for it.

Unfortunately, they probably won't be meeting in the ring any time soon. Taylor, 36, is the undisputed lightweight champion, while Shields, 27, has fought at middleweight, light-middleweight and super-middleweight.

Could a rematch between Taylor and Amanda Serrano be on the cards though?

In good company

Meanwhile, Ireland's Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O'Rourke all won gold medals at the European Championships in Montenegro this weekend. Some day for Ireland.

Learning from an old pro

With talks still rumbling about a potential fight with Tyson Fury next year, WBA (Super), WBO and IBF heavyweight champion, Usyk has been spending a bit of time with an old veteran.

Actor Dolph Lundgren played Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. We wonder if the pair shared any tips.

Garcia wants some excitement

And finally, we wait with bated breath for an announcement of a lightweight clash between American boxers, Ryan Garcia, 24 and 27-year-old Gervonta Davis…