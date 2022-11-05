Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, right, is unbeaten in 18 fights

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov beat Briton Zelfa Barrett by technical knockout in round nine to win the IBF super-featherweight title at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena.

Tajikistan's Rakhimov, 28, becomes the first person to win a boxing world title in the emirate but had to overcome some early pressure.

Manchester-born Barrett was busy in the opening stages and he dropped Rakhimov in round four with an uppercut.

But Rakhimov bounced back and victory was seal in round nine.

The corner of 29-year-old Barrett, who was struggling to put weight on his right leg, were primed to throw in the towel before referee Mark Nelson waved off the contest.

Rakhimov remains unbeaten after 17 fights and his latest win sets up a fight with Welshman Joe Cordina, who was stripped of the belt after undergoing surgery on a hand injury.