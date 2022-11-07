Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Natasha Jonas fights Marie-Eve Dicaire on Saturday, 12 November

After Dmitry Bivol's performance against Gilberto Ramirez on Saturday night, some pundits think Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez should be wary of a rematch with the Russian.

The 31-year-old impressed critics by comprehensively outpointing unbeaten mandatory challenger Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title.

Elsewhere, Natasha Jonas could crown the perfect year on Saturday, and messages of support have been flowing in for Aidos Yerbossynuly, who was badly injured last weekend.

All that and more is in this week's round-up of the biggest talking points from the world of boxing.

Bivol is mustard

Bivol followed up his victory over Alvarez in May with a sensational performance in Abu Dhabi on Saturday against another formidable Mexican fighter in Ramirez.

It has been a good year for Bivol, who has won all 21 of his professional fights.

Meanwhile, speculation turns to who he might face next.

Whether that includes a rematch with Canelo remains to be seen. For now, Bivol doesn't seem too interested.

Perhaps the bigger question is whether the fight makes sense for Alvarez.

Jonas isn't stopping

In February Jonas jumped up three weight categories to win the vacant WBO super-welterweight world title against Christian Namus, then in September unified the division by beating Patricia Berghult to win the WBC title in her home city of Liverpool.

If she is victorious against IBF champion Dicaire at Manchester Arena on Saturday night, Jonas will unify three world titles on home soil.

Whatever happens, it is a halcyon period for the 38-year-old in the twilight of her career.

Despite all that, she still has to deal with some very relatable parent problems.

Cameron joins the undisputed club

Meanwhile, Briton Chantelle Cameron became the UK's first undisputed female champion on Saturday, beating Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi.

Some pundits want to see her face another undisputed champion in Ireland's Katie Taylor.

Support flows in for Yerbossynuly

Boxing fans and fighters have been responding to the very troubling news surrounding Kazakh fighter Yerbossynuly.

The 30-year-old super-middleweight is in a coma, following a brutal knockout by David Morrell Jr on Saturday.

Some have claimed he wasn't protected enough by referees.