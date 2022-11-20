Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Liam Davies has his father Tristan, himself a former pro boxer, as part of his support team

Shropshire's Liam Davies was deservedly crowned European super-bantamweight title after beating Romanian Ionut Baluta on a unanimous points decision in his hometown Telford.

The 26-year-old was again taken the distance as he added the European title to the British crown he won in June.

He was a clear winner on the judges' scorecards at Telford's International Centre - 116-112, 118-110 and 117-111.

"I did what I had to do," Davies told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"I've conquered Britain and now I've conquered Europe too.

"It was a tough fight against a tough geezer who's one of the best in Europe. He's got a very hard head.

"But it was a great night which will now be a memory for life. It means so much that so many people turned out to support me.

"It's hard times at the moment for a lot of people and what more can I ask than the way people have turned out in their numbers in late November, this close to Christmas. It made for a fantastic atmosphere."

Davies won both the European belt and WBC international belts

The last Shropshire boxer to win the European belt, Richie Woodhall, at middleweight level, was part of the ringside TV commentary team.

Davies is managed by Frank Warren, who helped Woodhall go on to win the WBC world super-middleweight crown in 1998, and is now hoping to take the same step to global glory.

"I'm ready for whatever," he said. "If a world title chance comes then I'm ready to take it. I'll meet with Frank and the boys next week to see what happens.

"But first I'm off to the caravan in Aberystwyth for a few days by the sea.

"I'll head down there with my fiancee and the dogs for a week of fish and chips, and sitting by the fire watching the telly."