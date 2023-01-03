Close menu

Boxing schedule and results 2023: When are the big fights?

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith face off
Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith kick off the year with a big fight

The BBC is not responsible for any changes to dates and fixtures.

Schedule

January

7: Washington DC, USA

  • Gervonta Davis v Hector Luis Garcia (WBA 'Regular' lightweight title)

21: Manchester, England

  • Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith (middleweight)

28: London, England

  • Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde (WBO, WBC, IBF light-heavyweight titles)

Las Vegas, USA

  • Jermell Charlo v Tim Tszyu (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO middleweight titles)

February

4: New York, USA

  • Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz (undisputed featherweight championship)
  • Alycia Baumgardner v Elhem Mekhaled (undisputed super-featherweight championship)

Results

December 2022

