Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lucy Wildheart switched to boxing after a background in various styles of dance, including ballet

Lucy Wildheart had to pull out of her fight with Marina Sakharov after injuring her knee while warming up.

The Essex-based Swede, 29, was hoping a victory at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday evening would put her back in the picture for a world title shot.

She has won 12 of her 13 fights - her only defeat was by Estelle Yoka Mossely in 2019 with the IBO title at stake.

A statement from her management company said she had withdrawn on the advice of trainer Samm Mullins and doctors.

"Lucy will now take time to seek specialist treatment, rehabilitation and rest before making her return next year," the statement continued external-link .

The featherweight fight with France's Sakharov had been due to take place on the undercard of unbeaten Harlem Eubank's super-lightweight victory over Tom Farrell.