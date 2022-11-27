Fabio Wardley beat Nathan Gorman on the undercard for Dillian Whyte's win over Jermaine Franklin

New British heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley wants a fight close to his Ipswich home on the agenda in what he expects to be a "massive" 2023.

The 27-year-old stopped Nathan Gorman in the third round to win the title and improve his ring record to 15-0.

Former world champion Anthony Joshua was among those ringside for the fight at Wembley's OVO Arena.

"It's always good to put on a performance in front of big names," Wardley told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"I know AJ was interested in the fight because it's a belt he's fought for in the past as well."

Wardley's allegiance to Ipswich Town was obvious against Gorman, with the letters ITFC on the waistband of his shorts, and he also wore blue boots to match the team's shirts.

And he now wants to reward fans who travelled to London by fighting in Suffolk for the first time since his win over Ferenc Zsalek in 2018.

Famous names like Lennox Lewis, Tyson Fury and Henry Cooper have all held the British heavyweight belt

"I have always had really good support. I come from Ipswich and people make that journey, travel to get into London or wherever my fights are, they always make the commitment and when they are there, they don't just turn up to watch, they make sure they are heard which is brilliant," he said.

"Ipswich does struggle with medium-sized venues, it doesn't have anything like that, which makes it slightly difficult - but with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn, where there's a will there's a way, they can always come up with something.

"That's plan A for next year, to do something either in Ipswich or close to Ipswich so we can really build that home support and get a lot of people there interested."

Wardley suffered a damaged nose in the second round against Gorman, but recovered to floor his opponent in the next, forcing the referee to step in.

"It's not broken. It was just a cut on the bridge of my nose. No serious or permanent damage at all, so that's fine," he said.

"But we boxers are not the most sane, so the sight of my own blood did do something, it spurred me on and gave me an extra boost, an extra gear.

"We're just a couple of marbles (missing) or screws (loose), but I really do thrive on those moments when you're backed up against the wall, it's not all going your way and you have to dig yourself out of a hole and come through on the other side, it's such an unreal feeling."

Wardley let out a "big old roar" of emotion when the fight was stopped and he won the belt vacated by former Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce in the summer.

"It carries a lot of tradition, it's a very prestigious belt. A lot of the greats in UK boxing have grabbed a hold of it at some point during their careers," he added.

"It was a big moment for me, a big moment for my team and just a big moment for my career as well, it nudges me (forward) for a massive 2023 and some big fights next year."