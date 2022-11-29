Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tommy Fletcher (white shorts) has won all of his three professional fights by knockout

Norfolk cruiserweight Tommy Fletcher says it would be a "dream" to fight for a world title at Carrow Road, home of his local football club Norwich City.

The 20-year-old took his professional record to three wins out of three with a brutal first-round knockout of Jiri Krejci at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

"It was an uppercut on the button - straight on his jaw," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"He didn't come to lose - he'd never been stopped before."

Fighting on the undercard of the John Ryder-Zach Parker interim WBO super-middleweight title showdown, Fletcher did not waste much time making a statement.

Known as 'The Norfolk Nightmare', Fletcher proved just that for Krejci, flooring the Czech with a left uppercut 45 seconds from the end of the opening round.

"I've knocked loads of people out in sparring so I didn't expect anything less," Fletcher said.

"I threw some punches at him in the first round and thought 'he's sturdy' so I didn't expect him to go over so easy. I carry some devastating power.

"I spoke to him afterwards and I'm glad he's still intact and got good health.

"The brutality of boxing is that it's a business and as harsh as it sounds people want to see knockouts, blood and people getting hurt - and I think I delivered."

'I can be a star at this sport'

Having previously fought at Wembley Arena and Manchester Arena, Fletcher said he was "blessed" to be able to fight on another big stage in front of television cameras, describing the experience of being in the O2 Arena as "unreal".

"I'm 20 years old and fighting in these big arenas on TV - not many people can say they're doing that at my age.

"A lot of boxers when they first turn professional have to fight in small halls with not many broadcasters or promotions.

"I've just got to take it with both hands and keep pushing on. I believe I can be a star at this sport."

Fletcher says he is already looking at dates for his next fight early next year and is targeting a bout over six rounds, with a move up to eight towards the end of 2023.

"In those six and eight-rounders, you're really stepping up the opposition and when two big names collide that's when you get the real fights - proper tasty contests," he said.

The call of Carrow Road

Fletcher, from Hockwold cum Wilton, came through as an amateur at Attleborough Boxing Club and is following in the footsteps of former Norfolk stars - ex-British heavyweight champion Sam Sexton and former WBO heavyweight champion Herbie Hide.

"I want to be the face of Norfolk and do it like no-one else," Fletcher said.

"I want to put Norfolk on the map and hopefully I can get the people of Norfolk behind me."

Fletcher knows there is still a long way to go in his fledgling career but is already contemplating the possibility of bringing big boxing nights back home, with a sellout crowd at Carrow Road a tantalising prospect.

"That would be a dream. Imagine that - a fight for a world title or even a British title at Norwich football ground.

"That would be awesome. I think I've got a good fanbase - imagine selling that out.

"It's all stepping stones but I'm sure I'll get there."