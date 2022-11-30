Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury aims to collect the 33rd win of his professional career on Saturday

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: WBC heavyweight title Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 December Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app

Negotiations between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk over an undisputed heavyweight fight are "getting there".

Fury, 34, defends his WBC title against fellow Briton Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday.

But Fury's team are working behind the scenes to reach a deal with WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk.

Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren is confident an agreement can be reached, saying: "Usyk is the fight we want."

There were fears that Usyk's mandatory obligations could hold up the fight, but Warren said Fury hopes to fight Usyk as early as March, "providing there are no hold-ups".

One of the potential issues could be Usyk's mandatory obligations, with Croatia's Filip Hrgovic and Britain's Daniel Dubois vying to be the next challenger to Usyk's titles.

Fury's team are prepared to wait until the summer to fight Usyk.

With Deontay Wilder set to fight Andy Ruiz Jr in a WBC final eliminator, Warren says Fury could take a voluntary defence should talks with Usyk drag on.

Undefeated British heavyweight Joe Joyce is an option after his stunning win over former world champion Joseph Parker in September.

Who is Usyk's mandatory?

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said recently that the IBF had officially made Hrgovic the mandatory challenger and ordered Usyk to negotiate terms.

Hearn suggested the IBF decision could delay a Fury-Usyk fight, but Warren said Hrgovic is not the next mandatory to Usyk.

Usyk's three belts mean he has three potential mandatory challengers to contend with, although the sanctioning bodies often co-operate with each other so one mandatory is called at a time.

Dubois, 25, holds the WBA 'Regular' heavyweight title and, although he is yet to be officially made the mandatory challenger, Warren said the WBA assured him that Dubois is next in line.

"I've got it writing from the WBA that Daniel is the next mandatory," Warren said.

The IBF declined to comment on Hrgovic's status as mandatory challenger or if an exemption could be provided to allow Usyk to fight Fury.

An undisputed or unified bout would often be prioritised and the champion could be granted an exemption or pay 'step aside' money to the mandatory challenger.

Should Fury fight in March, Warren says they will push for Usyk to defend his titles against Dubois rather than Hrgovic.

There has not been an undisputed heavyweight fight since November 1999 when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield to win the WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight titles.

There has never been an undisputed heavyweight champion that has held all four major world titles as well as the lineal title.

Fury vacated the lineal title during his retirement and the Ring magazine title was awarded to Usyk after his win over Anthony Joshua in August.