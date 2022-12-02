'It's coming home' - Tyson Fury's message at weigh-in for Derek Chisora fight

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: WBC heavyweight title Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 December Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app

Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight world title against fellow Briton Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday evening.

Fury, 34, aims to collect a 33rd win of his career and stay on track to fight IBF, WBO and WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight contest in 2023.

Chisora has twice before been beaten by Fury and, at 37, is a huge underdog.

But this is heavyweight boxing, anything can happen. Is Fury too good? Can Chisora pull off one of the biggest upsets ever? Pundits and pros make their predictions below.

Former world champion Carl Frampton: "Fury is clever enough and will probably stop Derek at some point. But Derek's one of those guys, he literally looks exhausted after three or four rounds but continues to swing it out. A brave man who really loves to fight. But I reckon Tyson will stop him in the middle rounds."

Fury's promoter Frank Warren: "Do I think Chisora's going to beat Tyson when Tyson has already beaten him twice? No, I don't. But I don't think anybody can beat Tyson."

Former world champion Anthony Crolla: "A fit and focused Chisora is a hard night's work for anyone. I actually think in the first or second rounds he will have success but don't be surprised if that gets a reaction from Fury. Fury will hit him too often and eventually too hard and we will see an exciting shootout but it's over by six rounds. Chisora has the power to put Fury down, but it's one thing knocking Fury down and another keeping him down."

British heavyweight Frazer Clarke: "Tyson Fury will win the fight and it'll happen late but listen, with Derek Chisora you can't rule him out. Expect the unexpected."

American super-featherweight Mikaela Mayer: "I have to go with Tyson Fury, I will always back him against anyone."

Fury's coach SugarHill Steward: "Knockout, Tyson Fury wins. I'm only training him for knockout. That's my prediction. I don't care who he fights, I'm training all my fighters for knockouts."

British light-heavyweight Karol Itauma: "Fury is a step ahead of the heavyweights with his size, boxing IQ, boxing skills and the way he boxes for a heavyweight. I don't see any reason why he doesn't win inside the distance."

British cruiserweight Hosea: "Tyson Fury wins in six to eight rounds. He's just a different animal to the other heavyweights in the world. Tyson gives Derek a chance, that's why he's trained so hard and prepared 100%. He would not take his eye off the ball against Chisora because if you do Chisora can switch off anybody's electricity."

British super-featherweight Isaac Lowe: "I expect Tyson to do a demolition job on Chisora."

Fury's former trainer Ben Davison: "It depends on how Tyson approaches the fight. If he does similar to their second fight he will maintain distance, bring in Chisora on to the shots and break him down. They are talking about meeting in the middle of the ring so it could be over early, but either way I see a Tyson victory."