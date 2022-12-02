Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: WBC heavyweight title Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Date: Saturday, 3 December. Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app.

A fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to be the undisputed world heavyweight champion is "very close" to being finalised, says Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk.

Fury, 34, defends his WBC title against fellow Briton Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Victory will then set up a meeting with IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion Usyk early next year.

Usyk, 35, will be in London this weekend to watch the Fury-Chisora bout.

On the prospect of an undisputed contest, Krassyuk told BBC Sport: "We are very close. This fight is almost about to happen. This is a historical fight.

"It is a special moment for Usyk because he has a chance to unify the belts in two divisions, being the cruiserweight undisputed champion and becoming the undisputed champion at heavyweight. He can't miss this opportunity."

"From Usyk's point of view, Usyk is ready to take this challenge.

"All we need is Tyson Fury's yes to go with, how he used to say, a Ukrainian rabbit middleweight. He [will] get bitten and his belt will go to Ukraine."

There has not been an undisputed heavyweight contest since Britain's Lennox Lewis beat American Evander Holyfield in November 1999.

Krassyuk said the window for a Fury-Usyk bout, should he overcome Chisora, 38, as expected, would be between 18 February and 4 March.

"This fight can happen at every point of the earth," added Krassyuk. "At this point in time our number one priority is our partners in Middle East, which is Saudi Arabia."

Oleksandr Usyk beat Derek Chisora on a tight points decision at Wembley Arena in October 2020

Krassyuk is in London with Ukrainian lightweight Denys Berinchyk, who faces France's Yvan Mendy for the European lightweight belt on the undercard.

"Usyk will definitely want to look into the eyes of his next opponent," added Krassyuk. "He will be at ringside watching and maybe after the [fight] he will want to say a couple of words to the winner.

"He wants to prove, to make a statement to the whole world that he is for that fight [with Fury]."

In Thursday's news conference, Bob Arum, Fury's co-promoter in the United States and chief executive of Top Rank, felt the bout would be easy to organise.

"I don't see any reason why the Usyk fight with Tyson Fury cannot be made speedily without much trouble," he said.

"I know Oleksandr Usyk wants the fight, I've talked with Tyson and he wants the fight.

"That fight will happen next unless Mr Chisora lands his punch. Do not discount Chisora, he is a hell of a fighter.

"I remember when he fought Usyk, he gave Usyk life or death and that fight could've gone either way. In this business you can't count your chickens before they have hatched."