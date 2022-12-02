Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Troy Williamson (left) has 14 knockouts in 19 wins

Troy Williamson versus Josh Kelly is a fight to savour, according to trainer Adam Booth.

Kelly, 28, challenges the undefeated Williamson for his British light-middleweight title on Friday evening in Newcastle.

And Booth, Kelly's trainer, said: "I don't think there's been a better match-up this year in British boxing.

"It's a fascinating match-up, one of the best I've been involved with."

Booth has trained world champions George Groves and David Haye, and has coached Kelly since he turned professional in 2017.

Kelly, an Olympian at Rio 2016, has rebuilt his career since losing to Russian David Avanesyan in 2021 and has won his last two bouts.

Williamson, 31, is unbeaten in 20 fights - with 19 wins and one draw - and believes his rival Kelly is not cut out to steal his title.

"I believe he lacks heart, I feel it's bred in people," Williamson said.

"One thing's for certain is that it's bred in me, but we're going to see on Friday if Josh has got it because I'm going to take him to deep waters."

Williamson and Kelly bickered throughout a fiery media conference on Wednesday and shared an intense final face-off at the weigh-ins.

Kelly thinks Williamson would be a "silly man" to try and outbox him, but Booth insists his fighter is under no illusions what the big-punching champion can do.

"Troy Williamson, excellent amateur, unbeaten pro and has proven what he can do," Booth said.

"We're under no disillusions, we know exactly what Troy Williamson is.

"We've also supremely confident that people haven't seen what Josh Kelly is yet."