Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Kelly earned a shot at the British title after beating Peter Kramer and Lucas Bastida this summer

Josh Kelly secured a unanimous points victory over Troy Williamson at Newcastle Arena to become the new British light-middleweight champion.

Williamson, 31, was making his second defence of the title against Kelly, who also hails from the north east.

But Kelly took the fight to Williamson in the first round and remained dominant, with the judges scoring it 118-110, 119-109 and 119-111.

The challenger, 28, also inflicted the first loss of Williamson's career.

He now has a record of 19-1-1 while Kelly is 13-1-1 after following up wins over Peter Kramer and Lucas Bastida earlier this year.