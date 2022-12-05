Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Anthony Yarde has won 23 of his 25 professional fights, losing twice

Briton Anthony Yarde has vowed to turn "his belief into reality" and upset Artur Beterbiev to take his IBF, WBC and WBO light-heavyweight belts.

Yarde, 31, fights 37-year-old Beterbiev at Wembley Arena on 28 January.

"It feels like the right time for me. I came from nothing and if I get an opportunity I take it," said Yarde.

Russia-born Beterbiev, who now lives in Canada, has won all of his 18 fights inside the distance - the only current world champion to have done so.

"I need to stop fighting monsters but I got into this sport to fight the best," added Londoner Yarde. "Lions have no choice but to hunt if they are going hungry.

"Since I've started boxing I've not had more than one week out of the gym. Beterbiev had more than 200 amateur fights and 18 professional, but I'm going to be sharp and focused.

"In the light-heavyweight division he has been nothing but a wrecking ball, knocking out every opponent so far. He's very powerful but I feel I'm faster and, by age, I'm fresher, but in experience I'm behind him."

Artur Beterbiev is unbeaten as a professional and fought at the 2012 Olympics in London as an amateur in the heavyweight category, where he lost in the quarter-finals to Oleksandr Usyk - the reigning world heavyweight champion

It will be Beterbiev's first professional bout in Britain, but he has fought a British fighter before - beating Callum Johnson via a fourth-round knockout in Chicago in October 2018 - although he was knocked down for the first time in his career.

"Anthony Yarde is a good fighter, he is strong - he is a body builder," said Beterbiev.

"I respect him and respect all my opponents... be ready."

For Yarde, it will be his second attempt to win a world title after being stopped in the 11th round when fighting away against Russian Sergey Kovalev for the WBO belt in August 2019.

"I'm getting a second chance and last time it did not feel the right time," he added.

"I was a rising prospect and only had 18 fights after 12 amateurs and I got chucked in.

"My career began at Wembley Arena and this has never been done before, a unification fight, with a British fighter at light-heavyweight coming up against a world champion on British soil.

"When I hear 'and the new' my belief will become a reality so that's what I'm looking forward to hearing."

Their news conference took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Tyson Fury defeated Derek Chisora to retain the WBC heavyweight belt on Saturday.

Veteran promoter Bob Arum, the chief executive of Top Rank who promote Beterbiev, added: "I've promoted some great light-heavyweights but I've never seen anybody with the power and skills of Artur Beterbiev.

"He is really something special. He's a tremendous puncher and it will take an unbelievable performance by an opponent to be able to beat him."