Juan Francisco Estrada beats Roman Gonzalez to claim WBC super-flyweight title
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
Mexico's Juan Francisco Estrada claimed the vacant WBC super-flyweight title with a majority decision victory over Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez.
In what was the pair's third fight, Estrada, 32, took a narrow victory with the judges scoring it 116-112, 115-113 and 114-114.
It followed his controversial split-decision win in 2021 that many felt should have gone the other way.
Gonzalez, 35, won their first meeting in 2012 with a unanimous decision.
Estrada started stronger in Saturday's fight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
However former four-division champion Gonzalez battled back to take the middle rounds.
The Mexican - whose record now stands at 44-3 - then came back powerfully in the final round to edge the contest.
