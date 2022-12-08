Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Warrington has one defeat and one draw in 33 fights

Josh Warrington v Luis Alberto Lopez: IBF featherweight title Venue: Leeds Arena, Leeds Date: Saturday, 10 December Coverage: Listen on BBC 5 Live sports extra from 22:00 GMT and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

World champion Josh Warrington is not underestimating Luis Alberto Lopez as he seeks one final special fight at the Leeds Arena on Saturday night.

Warrington, 29, will defend his IBF featherweight world title for the first time since regaining the belt in March.

With unification fights in his sights, Warrington knows he cannot afford a slip-up.

"This will be a tough test. These fights are banana-skin fights because people expect you to win," he said.

Warrington will look to fight outside of Leeds after Saturday, but hopes to end the year on a high after a hugely disappointing 2021.

The Leeds Warrior vacated his IBF title in January last year before losing for the first time as a pro a month later when he was brutally stopped by Mauricio Lara.

A rematch with Lara soon followed but the bout ended in a draw following a head clash which left the Mexican unable to continue.

Despite bouncing back and beating Martinez in impressive fashion earlier this year to regain the IBF title, Warrington admits he has learned the hard way about misjudging an opponent.

"I will not let that happen again. It's the first time as a professional I've done that," admitted Warrington.

"I've never switched off, but subconsciously I did. Being in the bubble, with no fans, my attitude towards him [was wrong] and I paid the price for it."

It was the first time Warrington fought without his loyal fanbase as supporters were unable to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic. It resulted in one of the biggest boxing upsets of 2021.

Lopez, 29, steps into the ring against Warrington as an underdog but has an impressive 26 wins in his career, with 15 of those coming by way of knockout.

The Mexican will look to emulate his fellow countryman Lara in beating Warrington - something the Yorkshireman is well aware of.

"He's going to try and knock me out and he's talking very confidently about himself, but it's up to me to squash that confidence," added Warrington.

"But looking at his record, I don't think he's beaten anyone with the type of calibre I've beaten.

"With that being said I had the same type of mindset with Lara and he bashed me around the ring for five rounds in that first fight.

"I'll be ready, focused and engaged with this one. I'll be looking to close the show early if I can."

'I would be devastated if I didn't get that opportunity'

Warrington endured a terrible 2021 but has bounced back this year

The connection between Warrington and his fans is special, but could this be the last time he fights in Leeds?

In his last 15 fights, 12 of those have been in Leeds.

"I'm just one of their own," said Warrington. "I think that's one of the reasons why they love me so much. They keep myself as humble as possible.

"In terms of boxing, I always felt when I was coming through that I was watching fighters from Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield and other cities, but they never used to have any fighters from Leeds.

"I've always been very grateful for what the city has given me. I just wanted to put Leeds on the map."

Warrington will not look past Lopez, but says he wants to repay the support he's received from his loyal fans with a fight in America.

"I have so many people who I know who have got their passports waiting," added Warrington. "They would like to see me fight in America."

Warrington says he will feel aggrieved should he not get the chance to fight in America before he calls time on his boxing career.

"I would be devastated if I didn't get that opportunity. That's what's motivating me," he admitted.

A win over Lopez will leave Warrington with options - an-all domestic showdown against Leigh Wood is a possibility, as is a trilogy fight with Lara.

But Warrington has called out the other featherweight division belt-holders, with Emanuel Navarrete, Leo Santa Cruz and Rey Vargas all holding championship gold.

"I know there's talks about Wood and Lara, but I'd like to fight one of the champions and aim for that unification," Warrington said.