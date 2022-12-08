Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Warrington and Luis Alberto Lopez with promoter Eddie Hearn

Josh Warrington v Luis Alberto Lopez: IBF featherweight title Venue: Leeds Arena, Leeds Date: Saturday, 10 December Coverage: Listen on BBC 5 Live sports extra from 22:00 GMT and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

World champion Josh Warrington is determined to end 2022 on a high by beating Luis Alberto Lopez on Saturday before switching focus to lucrative "dream" fights abroad next year.

Warrington, 32, defends his IBF featherweight world title in front of his home fans at the Leeds Arena.

It is his first fight since he regained the belt in March and Warrington says his passion for this fight and what the future could hold is as strong as ever.

"It still burns," he said.

"Bigger pay days come after this, unification fights. I have been so close to it happening but things like the pandemic and taking your eye off the ball [happen].

"Now I am back in that position. Take care of Saturday, it is then a full year to get what we have always dreamed of, which is to fight another champion and get that away day."

Warrington was speaking during Thursday's pre-fight news conference, where a confident Lopez told the Leeds fighter that he would not be leaving without his belt.

The 29-year-old Mexican earned his shot at the title by stopping stopping Isaac Lowe in an eliminator clash in London in December last year.

Lopez has won 26 of the 28 fights in his career, 15 of those by way of knockout.

"I always come here as a warrior for war and I won't be going home without that world title," he said.

"I come here full of capabilities and confident in my preparation. I am coming for the knockout."

An animated atmosphere is expected at the Leeds Arena, where the card will be split in two so football fans can watch England versus France in the World Cup quarter-finals at 19:00 GMT.

The fight between Ebanie Bridges, left, and Shannon O'Connell, right, has been described as the biggest female fight in Australian boxing history

The penultimate bout of the night will see Ebanie Bridges, 36, look to defend her IBF bantamweight title against Shannon O'Connell, 39, in an all-Australian clash.

Leeds United fan Bridges, who won her last two fights in West Yorkshire, said: "I am taking this very seriously and not underestimating her at all. She is a great fighter. I am very confident in my skills, my mind and what I am going to do. I just know that belt will stay with me.

"I am all about entertainment. It is what the fans want to see. I am just looking forward to having my hands raised."

Challenger O'Connell has long aimed to have a shot at Bridges' belt and fired verbal shots at her compatriot earlier this year, calling her a "stripper" external-link .

When the pair came face to face for the first time on Thursday, O'Connell stood by her comments: "Everything I've said, I've meant.

"Everyone you see on TV - do you have to like them? She is making herself a public figure and putting herself out there to be judged.

"I have everything it takes. She has nothing over me."