Leeds fighter Josh Warrington was stunned on home soil on Saturday as Luis Alberto Lopez won on points to take the IBF featherweight world title.

Warrington, 32, was hoping to stage a successful defence of the title he reclaimed in March.

But Mexican Lopez, 29, edged a close fight to hand Warrington the second defeat of his professional career.

The decision was greeted by boos from the disappointed home fans at Leeds Arena.

Warrington's future is now uncertain, with victory expected to have led to lucrative fights abroad.

This was the first time he had taken to the ring after beating Spain's Kiko Martinez with a seventh-round stoppage nine months ago to win back the belt he had first held between 2018 and January 2021.

Warrington won that contest despite sustaining a broken jaw during the bout and the Englishman had been out of the ring since to recuperate.

His return to the Leeds Arena for a 12th time on Saturday drew a huge and vocal home crowd, who were hoping to see their hero triumph having earlier watched England lose to France in the World Cup quarter-finals. The boxing had been delayed until the outcome of the football.

The atmosphere was electric as Warrington emerged shortly before 23:00 GMT, but straight from the outset Lopez made life difficult for him with his movement and aggression.

