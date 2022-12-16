Last updated on .From the section Boxing

This will be British fighter Chris Billam-Smith's second homecoming fight of 2022

Chris Billam-Smith v Armend Xhoxhaj Venue: Bournemouth International Centre Date: Saturday, 17 December Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & online from 22:00 GMT; reaction on BBC Sport website & app

British boxer Chris Billam-Smith has described his upcoming fight against Armend Xhoxhaj as a "high risk, low reward" match-up.

The 32-year-old European and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion is scheduled to face the Kosovan in his hometown of Bournemouth on Saturday.

"It's a dangerous fight and he is a dangerous fighter," Billam-Smith told BBC Radio Solent.

"I've watched some of his fights and he always puts up, even in his defeats."

Known as 'The Gentleman', Billam-Smith has won his past seven fights and his professional record now stands at 16 wins - including 11 by knockout - with one defeat.

His opponent Xhoxhaj, nicknamed 'The Bombardier', claimed the WBO Inter-Continental cruiserweight title after defeating Roman Fress earlier this year and has won 14 fights, with seven by knockout, and lost twice since turning pro.

"His right hand comes out quick and he can start really quick as well," added Billam-Smith.

"He will be coming to win and a European promoter told me the other day not to take him lightly."

'Grateful' to fans during tough economic times

The fight will be Billam-Smith's second in his hometown this year after he successfully defended his titles against Isaac Chamberlain in his first homecoming bout at the Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) in July.

He says he is better prepared for his second homecoming.

"I've had much better preparation heading into this fight and it's been more relaxed," said Billam-Smith. "It was a terrible camp last time with injuries and terrible sparring - it wasn't ideal.

"Fortunately my wife understands, she has been superb throughout whilst I've been away training.

"I've stayed away and been in a hotel so I can make sure I get enough sleep. It's a sacrifice being away from my family, it is hard, but we are dealing with it really well.

"Last time at the BIC the atmosphere was unbelievable and I'm so grateful that the fans are coming out again to watch me so close to Christmas during these hard times - I promise to put on a good show for them."