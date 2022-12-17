Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Claressa Shields beat Savannah Marshall on points in October

Savannah Marshall has triggered her rematch clause with Claressa Shields and wants the second fight to take place in the UK.

American Shields outclassed Marshall in October in London to remain unbeaten and claim the Briton's WBO title.

Marshall, 31, has suggested Newcastle United's St James' Park could host the rematch.

"Fight won't be in the UK, but yes I accept the challenge," Shields responded on Twitter.

Marshall's defeat by Shields was the first of her professional career and the former world champion is confident she can beat her long-time rival in a rematch.

"Going from the last fight, I think I can outbox her," Marshall said on Soccer AM external-link . "[It's] just changing the tactics.

"[Last time the tactics were] to go out there, sit on her chest and make her work. She had more than what I thought she would."

Shields moved to 13-0 with the win and avenged the loss in 2012 when the pair met as amateurs - the only defeat of her entire boxing career.

But while Shields, 27, has said she will accept the rematch, she insists she will only fight Marshall again in the US.

"I don't know why she think she can outbox me, she can't box, just a big power puncher," Shields said.

"We are not fighting the UK. I whooped her. It's time for her to get her travelling boots on and come to the USA 🇺🇸 that's only way rematch going to get made."