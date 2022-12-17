Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith wants his next fight to be for a world title

Chris-Billam Smith survived an early scare to spectacularly knock out Armend Xhoxhaj in his hometown of Bournemouth.

Billam-Smith, 32, was hurt in the second round by an overhand right but recovered to stop Xhoxhaj cold with a right hook in the fifth.

The British cruiserweight now sets his sights on securing a world title shot in the new year.

"Let's go Dean Court and let's get a world title," Billam-Smith said.

Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom suggested IBF champion Jai Opetaia was prepared to travel to AFC Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium, also known by its historical name Dean Court, to defend his title.

"We'll be back in the summer at the stadium," Shalom said. "All the world champions want to fight in the UK and we're going to see it.

"Jai Opetaia wants this fight, Chris Billam-Smith wants this fight.

"He's going to fight for a world title in Bournemouth and it's going to be unbelievable."

Despite being unheralded, Xhoxhaj managed to unsettle Billam-Smith in the early rounds with his speed.

Billam-Smith found himself on shaky legs in the second after Xhoxhaj hit him with a big right hand, and he was told off by trainer Shane McGuigan for leaving his chin too high when he moved out of exchanges.

Xhoxhaj repeated the trick in the third before landing a lovely uppercut.

Billam-Smith moved to 17-1 with the knockout win

Billam-Smith struggled to settle into any kind of rhythm, until the troublesome Xhoxhaj was undone by a stunning moment in the fifth round.

Billam-Smith landed a ferocious uppercut to stun Xhoxhaj and after a barrage of short shots, put the Kosovo fighter down with a powerful right hook.

McGuigan calmed a joyous Billam-Smith while medics attended to Xhoxhaj, who thankfully got back to his feet moments later.

"I wasn't switched on enough at the beginning and got caught with a few silly shots, but I got the job done, adapted, listened to the corner," Billam-Smith said, whose record is now 17-1.

"He buzzed me momentarily. I was probably more annoyed, shouldn't be getting caught with shots like that.

"His timing was good and I knew it was coming, but couldn't adjust."

Azeez's rise continues

Dan Azeez moved to 18-0 with the win

Dan Azeez added Commonwealth light-heavyweight to his British title after beating Rocky Fielding in eight rounds.

Fielding, 35, missed weight by a pound on Friday to end his chances of claiming either title and was ultimately broken down by a determined and clinical Azeez.

Azeez set a ferocious pace, fighting at close range, and earned a warning from the referee over potential head clashes.

One such clash in the second round opened a cut on Fielding's face as the challenger adopted a counter-punching approach for much of the fight.

Azeez, 33, drilled in body shots whenever he could and dropped Fielding right at the end of the seventh round with a solid punch.

The bell arrived to save Fielding, but he was in trouble again in the eighth under a barrage of shots.

An uppercut followed by left hooks hurt Fielding, prompting his corner to throw in the towel.

"He was tough. I thought I might get him out there a bit earlier, but he showed his experience and even when I tried to blast him out he knew when to tuck up and hit back," Azeez said after his win.

Azeez moved to 18-0 with the victory and now sets his sights on winning the European title.

"There's not a harder-working fighter on the British circuit," Azeez's promoter Shalom said.

"The guy's hungry and he's now showing his levels.

"A massive 2023 ahead, there's some big names in the division and he's right up there."

Caroline Dubois maintained her unbeaten start to her professional career with a first-round stoppage of Sofia Rodriguez.

The 21-year-old ends 2022 with five wins and four stoppages, having only made her debut in February.