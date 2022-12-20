Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith won all three of his fights in 2023

London fighter Richard Riakporhe would welcome a rematch with Chris Billam-Smith in 2023.

The cruiserweights' first fight in 2019 was a close contest, with Riakporhe winning on a split decision.

Riakporhe was ringside on Saturday as Billam-Smith, 32, ended the year with a big knockout against Armend Xhoxhaj.

"It would be terrible for me to be turning down fights. I can beat him better next time," 32-year-old Riakporhe told 5 Live Boxing.

Riakporhe has moved to 15-0 since beating Billam-Smith while his opponent improved his record to 17-1 by stopping Xhoxhaj in front of his home fans.

Billam-Smith said before the Xhoxhaj fight he had accepted a proposal to face Riakporhe again, but was told his rival did not want to fight him in Bournemouth.

"We tried to make that fight for January, but it fell through," Riakporhe said.

"They probably want to do it big and everyone has their reasons."

Both men are now on the verge of world-title shots but Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom believes the domestic rematch is a "bigger fight" than a tilt at a global crown.

Shalom, who promotes both men, hopes to make the fight in 2023 but says a world-title shot at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium for Billam-Smith was the number one priority.

"They've both come on leaps and bounds now and are bordering on world-title level in their own right, but I think a rematch is a bigger fight," he said.

"However, Chris Billam-Smith does deserve a world-title opportunity and he'll get what he wants - it'll definitely be outdoors in Bournemouth next year."

Billam-Smith echoed his promoter's words, saying: "We want that world title fight at Dean Court or Vitality Stadium now. That's the dream for me."

'I want to step up'

Caroline Dubois only made her pro debut in February

Olympian Caroline Dubois closed out her year with another quick knockout, stopping Sofia Rodriguez inside a minute on the undercard in Bournemouth.

Dubois, 21, has enjoyed a perfect start to her professional career with four stoppages in five fights since February.

The lightweight is eager to move quickly towards elite level with unbeaten Katie Taylor of Ireland reigning as undisputed champion in the division.

"I want to step up," Dubois said.

"Next year I'm going to step up and have an eight-rounder against a good girl. We've already got the name lined up, she's a good girl, been in with some very good people.

"And I want to step up and see how I do against her. If I can stop her then that will tell me my power and my ability is real.

"By the end of next year I want to be fighting for titles."