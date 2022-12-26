Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas would be the first all-English fight for an undisputed title in the four-belt era

The coming year promises to be another exciting 12 months of boxing.

In 2022, we saw the sport take some hits inside and outside the ring with judges' controversy and doping scandals, but there were also some historic fights including Katie Taylor's epic against Amanda Serrano and Tyson Fury's brutal defences of his world title.

There is plenty to look forward to in 2023 with some great fights and exciting rivalries on the horizon.

We already know fights such as Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall 2 and Gervonta Davis v Ryan Garcia are coming our way, but here we pick out a few more prospects - with a little help from former world champion Mikaela Mayer.

Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could easily sell out a stadium

Another year has passed and so has another spell of failed negotiations between Anthony Joshua and Fury. It was the same story in 2021 when Deontay Wilder's arbitration win ended hopes of an all-British undisputed fight.

In 2022, it was a mixture of Fury-imposed deadlines and disagreements over commercial rights that saw talks collapse.

There may be further talks and further friction in 2023, but we live in hope that the two sides can put their differences aside and make the fight. Fury remains the WBC champion, Joshua is on the comeback trial after losing his world titles to Oleksandr Usyk.

The fight may not be dressed up with the glory of all the titles, but it would still comfortably be the biggest fight in British boxing history.

Terri Harper v Natasha Jonas

Taylor-Catterall was the first time two Britons competed for an undisputed title in the four-belt era.

They will fight again in March in what should be another mouth-watering affair after the controversial nature of their first encounter, but in 2023 we could see the first undisputed fight between two English fighters.

Liverpool's Natasha Jonas and Doncaster's Terri Harper hold all the belts in the light middleweight division between them and have history after their thrilling draw at super-featherweight in 2020.

It would be a historic night, but unified champion Jonas needs convincing. She still has not forgiven then WBC super-featherweight champion Harper for passing her over for a rematch after their draw.

The UK has only ever had two undisputed champions, Chantelle Cameron and Scotland's Taylor, in the four-belt era.

The lure of making more history and a career-high payday might eventually convince Jonas. Time will tell.

Terence Crawford v Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr of 67-0

Too often boxing is tarnished by the fights that did not happen (see Fury v Joshua) and Terence Crawford v Errol Spence Jr certainly, and sadly, falls into that category.

The undefeated welterweight champions are now well into their 30s. Crawford is 35 and Spence Jr is 32. They are two of the best in the world in any weight division, domestic rivals and supremely talented fighters.

But they have never come close to fighting, despite what many reported was a "done deal" earlier this year. When Crawford left Top Rank late in 2021 it seemed our prayers had been answered and we would finally get to see them in the ring together.

It did not turn out that way, Crawford blamed "the business of boxing", Spence Jr said Crawford had unrealistic expectations about how the fight could be staged and guaranteed purses.

Competing commercial interests always play a part in boxing. But lightweights Davis and Garcia managed to come to an agreement for their highly-anticipated fight in April despite being with rival platforms and promoters.

It can be done. Surely Crawford and Spence can give us a fight for the ages in 2023?

Mikaela Mayer's picks

Claressa Shields v Terri Harper or Natasha Jonas

Harper and Jonas are in the mix to fight undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields because they went up in weight. I just want to see fights.

I want to see the women, not just fighting the best, but I want to see women active, back to the old days. Let's fight, fight, fight.

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2

Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano fought an epic at Madison Square Garden in April

I do want to see this fight, but I want to see how they would adjust after their first meeting, which Taylor won on a split decision in May.

I feel like they both have their styles and I hate to say that they're set in their ways, but they tend to fight their way. I don't know if they are able to adjust or if we're just going to see the same type of fight again.

Seniesa Estrada v Ebanie Bridges

I want to see what WBA strawweight champion Estrada does next. The American is my female stablemate at Top Rank now, so I'm really excited for her.

I know she wants to go undisputed in her division but she's tiny at 105lbs, so it's a skill to go up against a lot of those girls in the 118lbs division. Bantamweight is really stacked at the moment with the likes of IBF champion Bridges.