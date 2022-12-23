Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury improved his record to 33-0-1 in 2023 with two stoppage wins

Tyson Fury landed BBC Radio 5 Live Boxing's British fighter of the year prize after two successful defences of his WBC heavyweight title in 2022.

Steve Bunce cast the deciding vote between Carl Froch and Barry Jones - who had picked light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas.

Unbeaten light-welterweight Adam Azim was named breakout star of the year.

WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol got the international boxer of the year nod after the Russian, 32, became the first opponent in nine years to beat Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, before a comprehensive points victory over Gilberto Ramirez.

While the choice of Azim and Bivol were unanimous, there was disagreement about who should win British boxer of the year award.

"I think overall you have to give British boxer of the year to Natasha Jonas," said Jones. "Coming out of her weight class against naturally bigger women and adapting her style to be successful."

Four-time world champion Froch said heavyweight Fury, still unbeaten after 34 contests, deserved the nod.

"I think it's easy to overlook Tyson Fury because it's Tyson Fury," he added.

"He's such a big name. He fills stadiums every time he fights even if the opponent has no chance.

"They'll still turn up to watch watch him. I think because of that and his dominance in the division, I think I've got to give it to Tyson Fury."

International boxer of the year

Winner: Dmitry Bivol (light-heavyweight)

Nominees: Naoya Inoue (bantamweight), Claressa Shields (middleweight), Devin Haney (lightweight)

British boxer of the year

Winner: Tyson Fury (heavyweight)

Tyson Fury calls for Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce fights

Nominees: Sunny Edwards (flyweight), Natasha Jonas (light-middleweight), Chantelle Cameron (light-welterweight)

Fight of the year

Winner: Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano - Madison Square Garden, New York

'The best moment of my career' - Taylor & Serrano react after 'unbelievable' bout

Nominees: Joshua Buatsi v Craig Richards (O2 Arena, London), Mikaela Mayer v Alycia Baumgardner (O2 Arena, London), Leigh Wood v Michael Conlan (Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham)

Knockout of the year

Winner: Joe Cordina's second-round KO of Kenichi Ogawa

Nominees: Leigh Wood's 12th-round knockout of Michael Conlan, Tyson Fury's sixth-round effort against Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder in the first round against Robert Helenius

Breakthrough boxer of the year

Winner: Adam Azim

Nominees: Fabio Wardley (heavyweight), Johnny Fisher (heavyweight) , Ellie Scotney (super-bantamweight)

Event of the year

Winner: Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall - O2 Arena, London

Nominees: Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte (Wembley Stadium, London), Kell Brook v Amir Khan (Manchester Arena, Manchester), Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano (Madison Square Garden, New York)

Non-fight moment of the year

Joshua breaks down in his post-fight press conference after loss to Usyk

Winner: Anthony Joshua's monologue in the ring after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk

Nominees: Carl Froch being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Conor Benn's failed drug test days before his fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Tyson Fury announcing he was fighting Derek Chisora after terms couldn't be agreed with Anthony Joshua.