Vote: British boxer of the year - Tyson Fury and Natasha Jonas in contention

Close up pictures of Natasha Jonas, Tyson Fury, Chatelle Cameron and Sunny Edwards
It was been a spectacular year of success for British boxers

Tyson Fury and Natasha Jonas have led the way for British boxers in 2022, but are they the stand-out fighters of the year?

Jonas claimed three world titles at light-middleweight in just nine months, while Tyson Fury twice defended his WBC heavyweight world title with stoppage finishes, in front of 153,000 spectators.

It has also been a career-defining year for Chantelle Cameron who became England's first undisputed world champion in the four-belt era in November when she won all the world titles in the light-welterweight division.

Here you can vote for your British boxer of the year and the young British fighter of the year.

British Boxer of the Year

Vote for your British Boxer of the Year

Fighters had to be 23 or younger to qualify for the young British fighter of the year vote.

Young British Boxer of the Year

Vote for your Young British Boxer of the Year

