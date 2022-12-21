Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Richard Riakporhe (left) wants to secure a world title shot in 2023

Heavyweight Joseph Parker and cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe will fight on the undercard of Chris Eubank Junior's bout with Liam Smith on 21 January.

New Zealander Parker returns for the first time since being stopped by Joe Joyce against another Englishman Jack Massey in Manchester.

Riakporhe faces two-time cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Glowacki.

"It is going to be fireworks," said Londoner Riakporhe.

Riakporhe, 32, is undefeated in 15 professional fights and aims to continue his push for a world title with a win over the experienced 36-year-old Glowacki.

The Pole has two defeats in his last three outings after losses to Lawrence Okolie and Mairis Briedis.

"He won't be a pushover, I have to be at the top of my A-game," added Riakporhe.

Massey, 29, is stepping up to heavyweight for the first time to face Parker, a former world champion in the division.

"Massey has been pushing for a big fight and he has jumped at this test against Joseph Parker," promoter Ben Shalom said of the match-up.

"He has got huge support in Manchester and now he'll be fighting one of the biggest names in boxing."