Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Despite being knocked down in the eighth round, Taylor edged a majority decision in the 140lb contest against Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor's long-awaited rematch with Jack Catterall on 4 March has been postponed after the Scot sustained an injury in training.

Taylor's split-decision victory last February was his 19th consecutive win in the light-welterweight division.

Many observers felt England's Catterall had done enough to claim the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO world titles.

Judge Ian John-Lewis, who scored the bout 114-111 in Taylor's favour, was subsequently downgraded.

It's unclear if and when the rematch will now take place.

Taylor, 32, has changed trainers since the bout, Joe McNally his man in the corner rather than Ben Davison.

The previously undisputed world champion has been forced to vacate the WBC, WBA and IBF titles while he awaits the rematch with Catterall, who had been unbeaten in his previous 26 fights.

Neither boxer has fought since the pair's 12-round bout on 26 February.